May 24 (Reuters) - FIRST SENSOR AG:

* ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF FIRST SENSOR AG ELECTS NEW SUPERVISORY BOARD

* CHRISTOPH KUTTER NEWLY ELECTED AS FOURTH SUPERVISORY BOARD MEMBER

* ALFRED GOSSNER APPOINTED FOR ANOTHER 4 YEARS AS MEMBER AND CHAIRMAN OF SUPERVISORY BOARD