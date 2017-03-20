FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-First Sensor FY 2016 sales up at EUR 150.1 mln
March 20, 2017 / 7:07 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-First Sensor FY 2016 sales up at EUR 150.1 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 20 (Reuters) - First Sensor AG:

* Fiscal year 2017 impacted by scheduled expiration of a major order in mobility segment at end of last year: guidance for 2017 forecasts sales of 140-145 million euros, EBIT margin of 5-6%

* Increased its sales by 9.0% to 150.1 million euros ($161.61 million)in fiscal year 2016 (previous year: 137.7 million euros)

* FY incoming orders amounted to just 132.9 million euros after 142.3 million euros in previous year

* In current fiscal year, company plans to make investments of between 8 million and 10 million euros

* FY higher earnings before taxes of 8.7 million euros (previous year: -1.2 million euros)

* FY EBITDA amounted to 19.4 million euros, corresponding to an EBITDA margin of 12.9% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9288 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

