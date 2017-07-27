FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-First Solar Inc Q2 earnings per share $0.50
July 27, 2017 / 8:19 PM / 2 hours ago

BRIEF-First Solar Inc Q2 earnings per share $0.50

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - First Solar Inc

* First Solar, Inc. announces second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.64

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.50

* Q2 sales $623 million versus i/b/e/s view $556.4 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* First Solar Inc - raise 2017 revenue, eps, operating cash flow and net cash guidance

* First Solar Inc - quarterly bookings of 1.5gw(dc) and new year-to-date bookings of 2.1gw(dc)

* First Solar Inc sees 2017 gaap earnings per share $1.55 to $2.20

* First Solar Inc - sees ‍2017 net sales $3.0 billion to $3.1 billion ​

* First Solar Inc - sees fy non-gaap earnings per share $2.00 to $2.50

* First Solar Inc - sees ‍2017 eps $1.55 to $2.20​

* First Solar Inc - sees fy capital expenditures $400 million to $500 million

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 revenue view $2.90 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

