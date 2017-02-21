FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-First Solar reports Q4 gaap loss per share $6.92
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Solar Eclipse
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Coal
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 21, 2017 / 9:48 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-First Solar reports Q4 gaap loss per share $6.92

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 21 (Reuters) - First Solar Inc-

* First Solar Inc announces fourth quarter & full year 2016 financial results

* Q4 gaap loss per share $6.92

* Q4 sales $480 million versus I/B/E/S view $412.8 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.97 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $1.24

* Maintain non-gaap 2017 eps guidance

* First Solar Inc sees 2017 shipments of 2.4 gw to 2.6 gw

* Sees 2017 net sales $2.8 billion to $2.9 billion

* First Solar Inc sees 2017 gaap loss per share $0.80 to $0.05

* First Solar Inc says Q4 was impacted by pre-tax charges of $729 million, primarily related to previously announced restructuring actions

* First Solar Inc says cash and marketable securities at end of q4 decreased slightly to $2.0 billion from $2.1 billion in prior quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.