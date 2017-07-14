BRIEF-First Solar says entered into second amended and restated credit agreement - SEC Filing

July 14 (Reuters) - First Solar Inc

* First Solar Inc - on july 10, 2017, first solar entered into second amended and restated credit agreement - sec filing

* First Solar Inc - second amended and restated credit agreement amends and restates amended and restated credit agreement dated as of october 15, 2010

* First Solar Inc - credit agreement provides a senior secured five-year revolving credit facility in an aggregate principal amount of $500 million

* First Solar Inc - credit agreement provides a sub-limit of $400,000,000 available for issuance of letters of credit

* First solar - company has the right to increase the aggregate commitments under the credit facility up to $750 million