BRIEF-First Solar secures syndicated financing arranged by Mizuho bank

Feb 21 (Reuters) - First Solar Inc:

* First Solar secures syndicated financing arranged by Mizuho bank for utility-scale solar project in Ishikawa, Japan

* First Solar Inc - obtained non-recourse project debt financing of approximately 27 billion yen (us$240 million)

* Ishikawa Sogo Solar Power Plant is scheduled to commence operation in late 2018

* First Solar Inc says Ishikawa Sogo Solar Power Plant is scheduled to commence operation in late 2018