April 5 First Solar Inc:
* First Solar to review alternatives for the sale of its
interests in 8point3 Energy Partners
* First Solar Inc - seeks to fully align resources and
capital in support of transition to series 6 offering
* First Solar Inc - first solar will coordinate review with
its partner Sunpower
* First Solar Inc - exploring options for sale of its
interests in 8point3 in order to "refocus resources on series 6
objectives"
* First Solar Inc - first solar intends to accelerate return
of capital from its systems business by selling projects earlier
in construction phase
* First Solar Inc - if 8point3 is unable to acquire projects
earlier in construction phase, co expects to sell these projects
to third parties
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: