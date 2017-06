June 21 First Sponsor Group Ltd:

* Co & unit of co incorporated under laws of Netherlands entered into sale and purchase agreement with Hoog Catharijne Mall of Netherlands B.V.

* Aggregate purchase price (excluding turnover tax and real estate transfer tax) for acquisition is approximately EUR 26.4 million

