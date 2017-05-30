FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 30, 2017 / 9:15 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-FirstCash amends and extends $400 mln revolving bank credit facility through 2022

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 30 (Reuters) - FirstCash Inc:

* Firstcash amends and extends $400 million revolving bank credit facility through 2022

* FirstCash Inc - ‍financial covenants in facility were also amended to provide greater capacity for making future share repurchases​

* FirstCash Inc- $400 million long-term, unsecured bank credit facility was extended through Sept. 2, 2022

* FirstCash Inc- financial covenants in facility were also amended to provide greater capacity for making future share repurchases

* FirstCash Inc - ‍to utilizing the added flexibility to purchase common stock under recently announced $100 million share repurchase authorization​

* FirstCash Inc - ‍amended credit facility will continue to bear interest at prevailing london interbank offered rate plus a fixed spread of 2.5pct​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

