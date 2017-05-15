FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Firstcash announces new $100 million share repurchase authorization
#Market News
May 15, 2017 / 8:27 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Firstcash announces new $100 million share repurchase authorization

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 15 (Reuters) - Firstcash Inc

* Firstcash announces new $100 million share repurchase authorization

* Company expects to fund share repurchases primarily through its operating cash flows

* New share repurchase program replaces company's prior share repurchase program, which was terminated effective may 15, 2017

* Anticipate making "meaningful" share repurchases throughout remainder of 2017 and 2018, if necessary, under this authorization

* Company expects to fund share repurchases also through expected net proceeds from private placement offering of senior notes due 2024 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

