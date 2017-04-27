FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 27, 2017 / 11:30 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-FirstCash reports qtrly diluted EPS of $0.67

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - FirstCash Inc :

* FirstCash reports first quarter financial results; strong cash flows drive debt reduction, stock repurchases and dividend payout; Raises 2017 full year guidance

* Q1 revenue rose 144 percent to $448 million

* Sees Q2 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.42 to $0.47

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share of $2.50 to $2.65

* Qtrly diluted EPS $0.67

* Qtrly adjusted diluted EPS $0.68

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.60, revenue view $436.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Increasing its fiscal full-year 2017 guidance for adjusted earnings per share to be in range of $2.50 to $2.65

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

