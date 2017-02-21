BRIEF-FirstEnergy announces Q4 non-GAAP EPS $0.38

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Firstenergy Corp
* FirstEnergy announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.38
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Also announced that it is raising its earnings guidance range for 2017
* Revised GAAP earnings estimate for FY17 is $2.47 to $2.77 per share
* Operating (non-GAAP) guidance is $2.70 to $3.00 per share for FY17
* Total distribution deliveries increased 4 percent in Q4 of 2016
* Company's Q4 2016 earnings were also impacted by higher corporate operating expenses
* In q4 of 2016, FirstEnergy recognized pre-tax impairment charges of $9.218 billion, or $13.54 per share
* Resulting from intention to exit competitive operations by mid-2018
* Q4 revenue view $3.82 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.68 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 revenue view $15.07 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* For Q4 of 2016, asset impairment and plant exit costs resulted in a gaap loss of $13.44 per basic and diluted share of common stock