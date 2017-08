March 31 (Reuters) - FIRSTFARMS A/S

* REG-FIRSTFARMS PURCHASES REMAINING PART OF PIG PRODUCTION IN HUNGARY

* DAN-FARM HOLDING A/S ENTERED AGREEMENT ABOUT PURCHASE OF IØ FUND'S SHARES IN DAN-FARM HUNGARY KFT

* PURCHASE PRICE IS BOOKED EQUITY VALUE AS PER 31 DECEMBER 2016 IN DAN-FARM HUNGARY KFT., WHICH CORRESPONDS TO DKK 6 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)