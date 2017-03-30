FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
BRIEF-FirstNet selects AT&T to build emergency broadband network
March 30, 2017 / 3:45 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-FirstNet selects AT&T to build emergency broadband network

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 30 (Reuters) - At&T Inc:

* Selected by FirstNet to build and manage America's first nationwide public safety broadband network dedicated to first responders

* FirstNet will provide 20 MHz of high-value, telecommunications spectrum and success-based payments of $6.5 billion over next five years

* Network buildout will begin later this year

* AT&T will spend about $40 billion over life of contract to build, deploy, operate and maintain network

* Agreement between FirstNet and AT&T is for 25 years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

