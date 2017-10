Oct 25 (Reuters) - Firstservice Corp

* FIRSTSERVICE REPORTS STRONG THIRD QUARTER RESULTS

* Q3 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.42

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.72 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q3 REVENUE $456.5 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $448.1 MILLION

* DURING QUARTER, CO CONCLUDED THAT IT WAS NECESSARY TO TAKE A NON-CASH GOODWILL IMPAIRMENT CHARGE IN ITS FIRSTSERVICE BRANDS SEGMENT​

* NON-CASH IMPAIRMENT IN QUARTER DOES NOT AFFECT COMPANY'S LIQUIDITY, CASH FLOW OR COMPLIANCE WITH DEBT COVENANTS​