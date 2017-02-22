FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 months ago
BRIEF-Firstwave says agreement secured with Nxtra Data
February 22, 2017 / 11:12 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Firstwave says agreement secured with Nxtra Data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Firstwave Cloud Technology Ltd-

* International expansion with new telco partnership

* Agreement secured with india's Bharti Airtel data centre division nxtra data

* Firstwave cloud technology - confirms expansion into international markets through agreement with Nxtra Data Ltd, data centre managed services business of Bharti Airtel

* First international contracts secured with Telstra Global in singapore and Hong Kong

* Capital expenditure for set-up of operations in India is minimal for firstwave

* Firstwave will deploy a team to India next month to begin implementation with first revenue expected to be booked in Q1 fy2018

* Revenue from telstra global contracts will be booked in fy2017 and beyond Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

