Greece's 10-year borrowing costs drop to lowest since 2009 after Moody's upgrade
LONDON, June 26 Greece's 10-year borrowing costs dropped to their lowest level since 2009 after Moody's updated the country's credit rating on Friday.
June 26 Fidelity National Information Services Inc :
* FIS announces proposed offering of senior notes
* To use proceeds to pay for up to $2.0 billion of certain outstanding senior notes pursuant to cash tender offers
* Italy bank deal lifts Europe shares; Asian stocks also rise