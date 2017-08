BRIEF-FIS reports second quarter results

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Fidelity National Information Services Inc

* FIS reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.02 from continuing operations

* Q2 earnings per share $0.40 from continuing operations

* Q2 revenue rose 1.5 percent to $2.341 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.97 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fidelity National Information Services Inc says announces share repurchase authorization of $4 billion

* Fidelity National Information Services Inc says raises full-year 2017 guidance

* Fidelity National Information Services Inc says FY 2017 consolidated gaap revenue flat to down 1 percent

* Fidelity National Information Services Inc says FY 2017 adjusted EPS of $4.22 to $4.32, an increase from previous guidance of $4.15 to $4.30

* Fidelity National Information Services Inc says revised full-year 2017 adjusted EPS guidance does not anticipate any share repurchase impact