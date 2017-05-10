FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Fish farmer Salmar's Q1 earnings beat forecast
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 10, 2017 / 4:37 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Fish farmer Salmar's Q1 earnings beat forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Salmar Asa

* Salmar q1 revenues nok 2.4 billion (Reuters poll 2.1 billion)

* Salmar q1 ebit before adjustments nok 670.7 million (Reuters poll nok 636 million)

* Salmar expects to harvest 131,000 tonnes in norway in 2017 (Reuters poll 129,000 tonnes)

* Despite lower lice numbers at close of period than in q1 last year, situation in central norway is still regarded as challenging. In q1 2017, some stocks were harvested prematurely out of consideration for fish welfare.

* Global supply of atlantic salmon is expected to grow by 3 per cent in 2017 as a whole. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche)

