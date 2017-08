March 22 (Reuters) - Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Ltd

* Former employee appeared in Auckland District Court and pleaded guilty to charges laid by Serious Fraud Office

* Simon Hall, former area sales manager, pleaded guilty to 3 charges relating to total of $213,000 in unlawful payments

* Following outcome of investigation, hall was dismissed for misconduct and matter was referred to sfo.