May 22 Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Ltd

* Net profit after tax of NZ$169.2 million for year ended 31 March 2017, an increase of 18 pct over previous year

* 10 pct growth in FY operating revenue to NZ$894.4 million

* 13 pct increase in final dividend to 11.25 cps

* Expect FY operating revenue for 2018 to be about NZ$1 billion and net profit after tax to be about NZ$180 million to NZ$190 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: