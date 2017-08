April 28 (Reuters) - FISKARS OYJ ABP

* Q1 NET SALES INCREASED BY 3.3% TO EUR 306.2 MILLION (Q1 2016: 296.2)

* Q1 EBITA INCREASED TO EUR 30.9 MILLION (26.8)

* OUTLOOK FOR 2017 UNCHANGED: