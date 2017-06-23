June 23 Fisterra Energy:
* Blackstone Energy Partners and Fisterra Energy achieved
financial closing of Tierra Mojada power plant in Guadalajara,
Mexico
* Tierra Mojada financed with about $600 million of
construction facilities and letters of credit provided by six
banks
* Tierra Mojada is a greenfield CCGT power plant that will
sell exclusively into new wholesale electricity market in Mexico
* Project is expected to finalize construction by December
31, 2019
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Reporting by Shariq Khan)