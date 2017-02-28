BRIEF-Thermo Fisher Scientific prices offering of Euro-denominated senior notes
Feb 28 FIT Biotech Oy:
* Decided on Sept. 26, 2016 convertible note and warrant programmes in order to implement convertible notes with warrants funding programme of up to 12.5 million euros between co and Bracknor Investment
* Decided to withdraw fourth tranche of 250,000 euros included in programme and to issue to Bracknor total of 250 convertible notes and 2.9 million warrants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, March 7 NorthShore University HealthSystem said on Tuesday it was scrapping plans to merge with another Chicago hospital system after losing a court fight with U.S. antitrust regulators who said the merged hospital system would control more than half the area's general acute care inpatient services.
WASHINGTON, March 7 U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan said on Tuesday he believes there is enough support in the House of Representatives to pass the Republican healthcare plan, which has been criticized by some conservative groups and members of Congress.