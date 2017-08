May 2 (Reuters) - FIT BIOTECH OY:

* REG-FIT BIOTECH OY: FIT BIOTECH OY'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS DECIDED ON THE ISSUE OF CONVERTIBLE NOTES AND WARRANTS

* BOARD DECIDED TO WITHDRAW SIXTH TRANCHE OF EUR 250,000 INCLUDED IN PROGRAMME AND TO ISSUE TO BRACKNOR TOTAL OF 250 CONVERTIBLE NOTES AND 4,629,630 WARRANTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)