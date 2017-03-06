FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Fitbit announces changes to leadership team
March 6, 2017 / 10:24 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Fitbit announces changes to leadership team

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 7 (Reuters) - Fitbit Inc

* Fitbit announces changes to leadership team

* Company takes additional steps towards creating a more focused and efficient operating model

* Fitbit Inc - company has promoted vice president of engineering, Samir Kapoor, to senior vice president of device engineering

* Fitbit - departure of two executives by end of month: woody scal, chief business officer, and Tim Roberts, executive vice president, interactive

* Fitbit Inc - efforts to reorganize its business to "reignite growth and return to profitability"

* Fitbit will formally align around two areas of focus: consumer health and fitness and enterprise health

* Says consumer health and fitness will focus on delivering a streamlined set of health and fitness devices, entering new markets

* Fitbit - enterprise health to expand on company's "early successes" in working with insurance companies, employers, health systems, healthcare partners Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

