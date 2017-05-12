BRIEF-Fitch affirms Australia at 'AAA'; outlook stable

May 12 (Reuters) -

* Fitch affirms Australia at 'AAA'/stable

* Fitch on Australia- Rating reflects country's high income levels, strong governance and effective policymaking institutions

* Fitch - Australia's senior unsecured local-currency bond ratings are also affirmed at 'AAA' and 'F1+'

* Fitch on Australia- Expect gross general government debt to peak at a slightly higher level than our september 2016 projections

* Fitch - Forecast Australia's real GDP to expand by 2.8% in 2017 and 2.7% in 2018, faster than 'AAA' median of 1.7% and 2.0%, respectively

* Fitch- Our estimate of FY18 general government deficit remains unchanged at 2.2%, reflecting expectation of higher infrastructure spending by state govts

* Fitch- Australia's banking system scores 'AA' on Fitch's banking system indicator Source text for Eikon: