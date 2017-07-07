BRIEF-Bemis Co estimates incurring restructuring expenses of $65-$75 mln
* Bemis Company - Estimates incurring restructuring expenses of $65-$75 million and other program related costs of $10-$15 million
July 7 Fitch:
* Fitch affirms Bolivia at 'BB-'; outlook stable
* Fitch says Bolivia's stable outlook reflects Fitch's view that authorities will be able to contain on-going erosion in fiscal, external balance sheets
* Fitch says bolivia's ratings are supported by "strong" external balance sheet, economic growth, and moderate public debt burden
* Fitch on Bolivia - indicators of solvency, asset quality and profitability in banking sector remain sound
* Fitch says expects Bolivia's fiscal deficit will rise back to higher levels in 2017-2019 Source text for Eikon:
July 7 Apple Inc on Friday disputed the timeline of events leading up the disclosure by Imagination Technologies Group Plc that Apple plans to drop the graphics chip supplier, a loss of the UK company's largest customer that sent shares plummeting.