2 hours ago
BRIEF-Fitch affirms Denmark at 'AAA'; outlook stable
July 21, 2017 / 8:22 PM / 2 hours ago

BRIEF-Fitch affirms Denmark at 'AAA'; outlook stable

1 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - Fitch on Denmark

* Fitch affirms Denmark at 'AAA'; outlook stable

* Fitch has affirmed Denmark's long-term foreign- and local-currency IDRS at 'AAA' with a stable outlook

* Fitch on Denmark says country ceiling has been affirmed at 'AAA', and short-term foreign-currency and local-currency idrs at 'F1+'

* Fitch says Denmark's external finance metrics are strong

* Fitch assesses Danish banking system to be "resilient" with an average standalone rating of 'A' Source text for Eikon:

