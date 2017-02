Feb 24 Fitch on Greece

* Fitch affirms Greece at 'CCC'

* Fitch - Greek government is broadly complying with terms of EUR 86 bn European Stability Mechanism (ESM) programme

* Fitch on Greece - confidence in banking sector remains fragile

* Fitch on Greece says has revised upwards its real GDP growth forecasts to 2.5% and 3% in 2017 and 2018, from 1.8% and 2.2% respectively