July 11 (Reuters) -

* ‍Fitch affirms Kenya at 'b+'; outlook negative​

* Fitch says ‍'b+' ratings reflect Kenya's solid growth record, strong medium-term growth potential, and favourable business environment​

* ‍Fitch says it does not currently anticipate developments with a high likelihood of leading to positive rating action​ on Kenya

* Fitch says ‍kenya's ratings are constrained by kenya's low gdp per capita, sizeable current account and budget deficits, and political risks​

* ‍Fitch on Kenya says "slowing credit growth and uncertainty around august elections are also weighing on economy"​