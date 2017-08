April 28 (Reuters) -

* Fitch affirms Netherlands at 'AAA'; outlook stable

* Fitch on Netherlands - 'AAA' ratings reflect netherlands' diversified, high value-added and flexible economy

* Fitch on Netherlands - Fitch forecasts a moderate increase in general government surplus to 0.8 pct of GDP in 2017, and 0.5 pct in 2018

* Fitch on Netherlands - Fitch forecasts GDP growth of 2.2 pct in 2017, moderating to 1.8 pct in 2018 partly due to impact of higher inflation on spending Source text for Eikon: