5 months ago
#Switzerland Market Report
March 31, 2017 / 8:41 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Fitch affirms Switzerland at 'AAA'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 31 (Reuters) - Fitch on Switzerland

* Fitch affirms Switzerland at 'AAA'; outlook stable

* Fitch on Switzerland says "believe Switzerland will maintain a strong relationship with EU"

* Fitch says Switzerland's 'AAA' rating reflects its track record of prudent economic and fiscal policies, a diversified and wealthy economy

* Fitch on Switzerland says general government gross debt is low, forecast at 33 pct of GDP as per Maastricht definition at end-2017

* Fitch says forecasts Switzerland's economy will grow by 1.4 pct in 2017 before accelerating slightly in 2018 to 1.6 pct.

* Fitch on Switzerland - expect current account to remain in surplus at 10.7 pct of GDP on average over 2017-2018 on back of strong performance of Swiss exports Source text for Eikon:

