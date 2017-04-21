FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Fitch downgrades Italy to 'BBB'; Outlook stable
April 21, 2017 / 8:33 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Fitch downgrades Italy to 'BBB'; Outlook stable

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 21 (Reuters) - Fitch:

* Fitch downgrades Italy to 'BBB'; Outlook stable

* Has downgraded Italy's long-term foreign- and local-currency Issuer Default Ratings to 'BBB' from 'BBB+'

* Country ceiling has been revised down to 'AA' from 'AA+'

* Italy's record of fiscal slippage, back-loading of consolidation, weak economic growth has left it more exposed to potential adverse shocks

* Risks of "weak or unstable" government have increased, as has possibility of "populist and eurosceptic" parties influencing policy

* Short-term foreign- and local-currency IDRs have been affirmed at 'F2'

* Fitch says rating outlook for Italian banking sector is negative Source text for Eikon:

