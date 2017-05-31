BRIEF-‍Fitch: Fiscal, regulatory changes in focus for U.S. leveraged finance as terms weaken​

May 31 (Reuters) - Fitch
* says fiscal, regulatory changes in focus for u.s. Leveraged finance as terms weaken
* Fitch says borrower-friendly transaction terms that first appeared in u.s. Leveraged finance market last year to continue, could deteriorate on restrictive financial regulations roll back
* Fitch says restrictive regulations have posed challenges for u.s. Investment banks as they compete with non-traditional lenders for underwriting business with highly levered issuers Source text for Eikon: