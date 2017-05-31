FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-‍Fitch: Fiscal, regulatory changes in focus for U.S. leveraged finance as terms weaken​
May 31, 2017 / 8:33 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-‍Fitch: Fiscal, regulatory changes in focus for U.S. leveraged finance as terms weaken​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 31 (Reuters) - Fitch

* says fiscal, regulatory changes in focus for u.s. Leveraged finance as terms weaken​

* Fitch says ‍borrower-friendly transaction terms that first appeared in u.s. Leveraged finance market last year to continue, could deteriorate on restrictive financial regulations roll back ​

* Fitch says ‍restrictive regulations have posed challenges for u.s. Investment banks as they compete with non-traditional lenders for underwriting business with highly levered issuers​ Source text for Eikon:

