March 15 (Reuters) - Fitch:

* Fitch: IMF deals for CEMAC countries would ease oil pressures

* Fitch says potential IMF programmes for Gabon, Cameroon and Republic of Congo would ease some of pressures created by lower oil prices

* Fitch on CEMAC countries says IMF funding would reduce risks of external financing gaps emerging and help restore foreign-currency reserves