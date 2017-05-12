FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 12, 2017 / 3:41 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Fitch- prospects for bad loan clean-up at Indian banks improving

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) -

* Fitch on Indian banks-

* Prospects for bad loan clean-up at Indian banks improving

* Believe that asset resolution will be a dominant theme in the sector over the next few years

* Regulation to speed up resolution is next step to follow asset-quality review and other measures

* Increased powers given to RBI to clean up asset quality, to intervene at earlier stage, represents important positive step toward healthy banking system

* Resolution of non-performing loans likely require significant haircuts if re-priced loans attract attention from private investors

* State banks are likely to report low returns on assets for FY17 and any material recovery is likely to be delayed

* Bank loan growth looks set to remain low for the next one to two years Source text for Eikon:

