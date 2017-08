March 28 (Reuters) - Fitch

* Fitch rates Oregon's $35MM GO bonds 'AA+'; outlook stable

* Fitch - Oregon's 'AA+' rating and stable outlook reflect state's strong control over revenues and spending, low liabilities

* Fitch says Fitch ratings has assigned an 'AA+' rating to $35.47 million state of Oregon General Obligation Bonds, 2017 series M Source text for Eikon: