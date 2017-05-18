FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Fitch revises outlook for Vietnam to positive; affirms at 'BB-'
May 18, 2017 / 5:27 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Fitch revises outlook for Vietnam to positive; affirms at 'BB-'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 18 (Reuters) - Fitch :

* Revises outlook for Vietnam to positive; affirms at 'BB-'

* Ratings on Vietnam's senior unsecured foreign- and local-currency bonds are also affirmed at 'bb-'

* Vietnam's ratings reflect strong growth performance and prospects, persistent current account surpluses, manageable debt service costs, sustained fdi inflows

* Estimates a decline in 2016 Vietnam's fiscal deficit to 5.7% of gdp from 6.2% at end-2015 as fiscal revenues are estimated to have outperformed

* Although Fitch's banking sector outlook for Vietnam is stable, some challenges remain.

* Expect Vietnam real GDP growth to improve gradually over forecast period, to 6.3% in 2017 and 6.4% in 2018

* Revision of outlook to positive as Vietnam building record of policy-making focused on macroeconomic stability Source text for Eikon:

