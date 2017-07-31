FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
an hour ago
BRIEF-Fitch says ACA uncertainty could hurt enrollment, uncompensated care
#BankBust
#TrumpBump
#NorthKorea
#Russia
#Venezuela
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Cash pours into state attorney general races
Politics
Cash pours into state attorney general races
Thousands stand to lose 'golden ticket' to U.S.
World
Thousands stand to lose 'golden ticket' to U.S.
Socialists celebrate new Congress, pariah status looms
Venezuela
Socialists celebrate new Congress, pariah status looms
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 31, 2017 / 3:47 PM / an hour ago

BRIEF-Fitch says ACA uncertainty could hurt enrollment, uncompensated care

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - Fitch:

* Affordable Care Act​ (ACA) uncertainty could hurt enrollment, uncompensated care

* ‍U.S. Senate's failure to pass healthcare bill that would have repealed Affordable Care Act (ACA) means that ACA will remain intact for now​

* Failure of Senate bill does not necessarily mean end of legislative or executive efforts to repeal and/or replace aca in whole or in part​

* Based on health plan filings so far, higher premiums and less consumer choice are likely to be major factors influencing 2018 OEP ​

* U.S. ‍political will toward stabilizing aca insurance marketplaces seems limited

* Uncertainty about some of ACA's key elements persists

* Uncertainty around ACA ‍could drag on enrollment in ACA insurance marketplaces during 2018 open enrolment period

* Uncertainty about key elements of ACA ‍is likely to increase financial burden of uncompensated care for hospitals next year

* U.S. ‍political will toward stabilizing ACA insurance marketplaces seems limited ​ Source text for Eikon:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.