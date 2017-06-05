BRIEF-Fitch says Akzo rating to remain under pressure after PPG withdrawal

June 5 (Reuters) - Fitch:

* Fitch: Akzo rating to remain under pressure after PPG withdrawal

* Fitch - PPG Industries' withdrawal from its pursuit of Akzo Nobel does not affect rating watch negative (rwn) on Akzo's 'BBB+' IDR

* Fitch - do not expect to resolve rating watch negative until there is more clarity on plans and impact on Akzo's existing capital structure

* Fitch - Akzo to be under pressure from shareholders to see through strategic plan of separating specialty chemicals business, which will be credit negative