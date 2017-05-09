FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 9, 2017 / 7:42 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Fitch says Aussie bank results show profit pressures, rising capital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) -

* Fitch - Aussie bank results show profit pressures, rising capital

* Fitch on Aussie banks- further increases in capital have put them in strong position to cope with tighter requirements likely to be announced later this year

* Fitch - major Aussie banks continue to position themselves to meet additional capital requirements that are likely to soon be introduced by APRA

* Fitch - Aussie banks also well-prepared for introduction of net stable funding ratio (NSFR) framework in January 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

