FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Fitch says Australia budget negative for banks but impact manageable
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 10, 2017 / 6:13 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Fitch says Australia budget negative for banks but impact manageable

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) -

* Australia budget negative for banks but impact manageable

* Australia's budget contains measures that may negatively affect bank credit profiles, but not significantly enough to have an immediate ratings impact

* Proposals to allow regulators to better target housing market risks are likely to support banking system stability

* Creation of single dispute resolution authority, measure to increase executive accountability less likely to have direct effect on bank credit profiles

* Measures to increase competition may have greater effect on the major banks' credit profiles in the longer-term in Australia

* Levy on large banks in Australia would have the most immediate financial impact

* Bank levy in Australia could intensify competition for retail deposits by raising the cost of wholesale funding Source text for Eikon:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.