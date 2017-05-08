BRIEF-Fitch says Basel III implementation in APAC to follow global pace

May 7 (Reuters) -

* Fitch - Basel III implementation in APAC to follow global pace

* Fitch on Basel III- APAC banks are still likely to prepare for new requirements by further building up capital and other loss-absorbing buffers

* Fitch- expect most APAC regulators will continue to push ahead with consultations, and most plan to be ready to meet scheduled deadlines

* Fitch- credit profiles of APAC banks are unlikely to be significantly affected by Basel III implementation

* Fitch on Basel III implementation- banks in some markets should be able to limit provisioning impact by releasing reserves to offset initial additional charges Source text for Eikon: