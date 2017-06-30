BRIEF-Fragrance Group says unit enters contract to acquire Palace Hotel in the United Kingdom
* Fragrance UK-Torquay entered into a contract to acquire Palace Hotel located at United Kingdom
June 30 Fitch:
* Fitch says Central Bank stance supports Russian growth recovery
* Fitch- Central Bank of Russia's most recent interest rate cut, statement supports view Russia's economic recovery is gaining momentum without pickup in inflation Source text for Eikon:
June 30 Reserve Bank of India: * RBI - Fino Payments Bank Limited commences operations Source text - http://bit.ly/2stPe7p