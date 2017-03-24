FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Fitch says China's policy targets to add to imbalances in short term
March 24, 2017 / 1:11 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Fitch says China's policy targets to add to imbalances in short term

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 23 (Reuters) -

* China's policy targets to add to imbalances in short term

* GDP growth target for 2017 was set at "about 6.5%", compared with 6.5%-7.0% growth target for 2016

* Expect GDP growth to remain strong at 6.3% in 2017

* Leverage across economy will continue to rise over coming year, although we expect pace of increase to slow

* Fitch on China says economy currently has "strong momentum"

* Efforts to keep economy growing at its current pace would build financial risks Source text for Eikon:

