BRIEF-Fitch says China's policy targets to add to imbalances in short term

March 23 (Reuters) -

* China's policy targets to add to imbalances in short term

* GDP growth target for 2017 was set at "about 6.5%", compared with 6.5%-7.0% growth target for 2016

* Expect GDP growth to remain strong at 6.3% in 2017

* Leverage across economy will continue to rise over coming year, although we expect pace of increase to slow

* Fitch on China says economy currently has "strong momentum"

* Efforts to keep economy growing at its current pace would build financial risks