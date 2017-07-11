BRIEF-Saturn Oil & Gas announces joint operating, farm-in agreement at Flaxcombe
* Saturn Oil & Gas announces joint operating and farm-in agreement at Flaxcombe
July 11 Fitch :
* Fitch says Colombia's fiscal slippage could risk outlook
* Fitch says Colombia's growth and fiscal metrics remain at risk from oil sector outlook
* Fitch-Colombia's creditworthiness could be pressured if growth lower than expected, higher fiscal deficits undermine efforts to stabilize government's debt burden
* Fitch on Colombia - further significant falls in oil production would undermine overall growth prospects as well as oil revenues
* Fitch on Colombia says delays in completion of 4G infrastructure projects would also undermine medium-term growth
* Fitch says now debt to GDP of Colombia is expected to stabilize in 2018 instead of beginning to fall, as expected in 2016 report
* Fitch on Colombia - government expects oil production to stabilize in 2018 and only gradually fall afterwards
* Fitch on Colombia -changed fiscal targets don't jeopardize trend toward reducing debt burden in medium term, but they do highlight risks of fiscal slippage Source text for Eikon:
WASHINGTON, July 11 The top U.S. Senate Republican said on Tuesday he would unveil a revised version of major healthcare legislation sought by President Donald Trump on Thursday but deep divisions within the party left the stalled bill's prospects uncertain.