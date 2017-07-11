July 10 Fitch:

* cyclical pressure on APAC banks easing; high debt a risk

* Fitch says sector outlook is still negative for 10 of APAC's 17 rated banking systems, but that is down from 13 at start of year

* Fitch on APAC banks- high private-sector debt remains a risk to financial system stability and bank performance across much of region Source bit.ly/2sYXams