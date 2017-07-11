PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - July 11
July 11 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
July 10 Fitch:
* cyclical pressure on APAC banks easing; high debt a risk
* Fitch says sector outlook is still negative for 10 of APAC's 17 rated banking systems, but that is down from 13 at start of year
* Fitch on APAC banks- high private-sector debt remains a risk to financial system stability and bank performance across much of region Source bit.ly/2sYXams
July 11 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Evelo Biosciences announces $50 million series B financing and expansion of board and leadership team