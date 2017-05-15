BRIEF-Fitch says EU membership is a strong support for sovereign ratings of the Visegrad countries

May 15 (Reuters) - Fitch:

* Fitch: EU membership a strong support for sovereign ratings in visegrad countries

* Fitch - Accession to and membership of EU has supported sovereign ratings of Poland ,Hungary ,Czech Republic and Slovakia

* Fitch- Deterioration in relationship between Visegrad countries and EU could lead to negative pressures on ratings in medium to long term

* Fitch- Further deterioration in relations with any of Visegrad countries could alter economic and financial ties with EU

* Fitch- Departure from EU of UK is likely to impact on EU structural funds available in future

* Fitch- For five EU candidate Countries Albania, Montenegro, Macedonia, Serbia And Turkey, joining EU would likely boost sovereign ratings

Source text for Eikon: