May 18 (Reuters) -

* Geopolitical tensions rise; China hard landing risk recedes

* Rise in regional geopolitical tensions and trade protectionism risks counteract lower near-term risks of a hard landing for China's economy

* Medium-term macroeconomic imbalances are expected to build this year in China

* Together with potential rise in trade protectionism, apac economies may face key external risks Source text for Eikon: